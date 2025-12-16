ARCMEDIA, the largest publishing group in Romania, has been launched

ARCMEDIA announces the official launch of the most complex and diverse publishing group in Romania, an editorial ecosystem built on professionalism, plurality, and credibility. Owned by entrepreneur and journalist Radu Budeanu, ARCMEDIA brings together under a single brand many of the most renowned and respected publications on the Romanian market, marking a new moment of maturity for the local media industry.

ARCMEDIA is the result of a strategic construction that began more than two decades ago and has accelerated decisively in recent years. It is a digital media ecosystem that delivers credible content for every audience and unites brands with different editorial identities.

Starting in 2019, Radu Budeanu initiated an extensive process of consolidating media brands with a long tradition and strong editorial identity. Thus, the ARCMEDIA portfolio includes publications such as CANCAN, Ciao, ProSport, Gândul (the thought), Promotor, “Ce se întâmplă, doctore?” (What’s up, doc?), Descoperă (Discover), go4it, go4games, Liga2, Râzi cu lacrimi (Laughing with tears), and Apropo (By the way), to which the Mediafax news agency and Mediafax Foto agency were added in January 2025, as well as G4 Media, G4Food, TechRider, Economedia, and Pets&Cats.

The launch of ARCMEDIA does not imply a standardization of editorial voices, but rather the capitalization of differences. This trust functions as a coherent media universe, built on plurality of opinion, editorial balance, and journalistic rigor, covering a wide spectrum of interests: from economics, investigation, and politics to lifestyle, science, technology, sports, and entertainment. All publications in the group operate under the same set of firm principles: responsibility, full editorial freedom, fairness, and respect for the reader.

“ARCMEDIA is the result of a long-term vision and the belief that quality journalism is built on integrity, diversity of perspectives, and respect for the public. We do not erase the differences between publications but rather provide them with a framework in which they can complement and grow together,” said Radu Budeanu, founder and owner of ARCMEDIA.

With a portfolio of 20 publications, over 25 social media accounts with more than 5 million followers, and 15 video productions, with approximately 2 million daily readers across all platforms, ARCMEDIA is positioned as a force capable of influencing the direction of the media industry in Romania and actively contributing to defining the future standards of digital journalism. The group benefits from an advanced technological infrastructure designed to transform reaction speed into editorial quality and content volume into real relevance for the public.

ARCMEDIA assumes the role of a trusted benchmark in a social context where credibility has become an essential resource. The trust constantly invests in premium content, documented and adapted to new media consumption habits, with a strategic focus on developing the video area, original production, innovative formats, and multiplatform distribution.

In the medium and long term, the media trust aims to expand beyond Romania’s borders. Starting next year, the group will take its first steps into the Western European market, exporting the journalism model, digital infrastructure, and editorial philosophy that have underpinned its local success.

ARCMEDIA defines itself as a bridge that connects information with analysis, the public with the truth, and different voices in a coherent and credible ecosystem. A space where professional journalism remains essential and where the future is viewed strategically, not circumstantially.

ARCMEDIA – Uniting Perspectives